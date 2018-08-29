Riverdale season three is almost here, and Archiekins isn't the only one in trouble.

The show ended season two with Archie (KJ Apa) in handcuffs, arrested for a murder he didn't commit. The first teaser for the new season, which debuted on Wednesday, shows our precious Archie behind bars -- but also in bed with Veronica (Camila Mendes), so it appears his incarceration doesn't last long.

"We will survive whatever you have planned because we are endgame!" Veronica yells at her dad, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), in the trailer -- but they're not the only couple sealing their love with a kiss this season.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) couldn't appear closer, and the same can be said for their parents, Alice (Madchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich), who are shown IN BED TOGETHER. That's right, Falice is definitely on! Kevin (Casey Cott) also has a little makeout session at school, while things appear to be business as usual for Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Cheryl and Betty took their place with the Southside Serpents last season, but it seems they may have a new recruit in Archie, who is seen sporting a Serpent tattoo in the teaser. And the gang has a new villain this season as the show seems to take a note from True Detective with a masked, horned figure, a potential cult and a possible twin baby sacrifice.

"Help! Somebody help!" Jughead yells upon discovering something in the woods, as the teaser comes to a close.

Do what it takes to survive. New episodes of #Riverdale return Wednesday, October 10 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nrPmpCDKVw — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) August 29, 2018

While all's not right in Riverdale, things between Betty and Jughead are super solid. Reinhart and Sprouse teased their characters' relationship while speaking with ET at Comic-Con last month.

"Actually, it's looking like it's going to be pretty good for Bughead this season so far," Sprouse revealed. "[It's] pretty constant, pretty nice."

"Betty and Jughead are back to being the investigative sleuths they were in season one," Reinhart added. "They're back to their old selves again, which is kind of fun to see."

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also opened up about Bughead to reporters at the CW's Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour earlier this month, revealing that there's always a possibility for the Archie-Betty-Veronica love triangle to resurface in the future.

"We follow the story and the story tells us a little bit. And we kind of follow that. But right now, I think they're pretty [solid] -- especially Bughead. Bughead is pretty solid," he insisted.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

