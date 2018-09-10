KJ Apa is all for a Consuelos family takeover on Riverdale!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 21-year-old actor at the premiere of The Hate U Give during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, where he dished about Mark Consuelos' 21-year-old son, Michael, joining Riverdale for its third season. Mark, 47, plays Hiram Lodge on the hit CW series, and Michael will be portraying his younger self.

"Michael is playing the young Hiram who, you know, he's a spitting image of his old [man]," KJ quipped of the father-son duo. "It is crazy. He also sounds exactly like him too."

As for whether Mark's wife and Michael's mother, Kelly Ripa, a noted fan of Riverdale, will make a cameo on the show, KJ shared, "I haven't heard anything about Kelly joining the show anytime soon."

He added of the TV personality, "It would be great. I'm not opposed."

Back in July, Mark told ET that he is convinced that his wife has more details about Riverdale than he does. "She knows more about season three than I do," he shared. "She spoke to [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]. She has some tidbits."

News of Michael's casting broke last month and his parents couldn't be more proud.

"Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale," Kelly wrote in an Instagram post. "However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that 😜⭐️."

Mark got in on the congrats too, writing, "Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist."

Riverdale's third season premieres Oct. 10 on The CW. In the meantime, KJ is continuing to promote The Hate U Give before it hits theaters on Oct. 19.

