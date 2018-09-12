Riverdale star Lili Reinhart might keep her dating life private, but she’s an open book when it comes to her struggles with body issues.

In the new issue of Glamour, the 21-year-old actress opens up about her ongoing issues with body dysmorphia.

"I cried last night to my mom over FaceTime because of how ugly I felt I looked,” Reinhart admits in the magazine. "My skin has caused me a lot of anxiety and sadness."

Reinhart has been open in the past about her body dysmorphia, but explains the root of her specific struggles.

"I have a specific type of body dysmorphia that stems from acne. I see any acne on my face as an obsessive thing,” she reveals. "[It’s] the only thing I can think about, and edit makes me want to hide.”

The CW star says she’s received lots of positive feedback about her outspoken take on body issues, calling out one pop star in particular.

"Lorde actually messaged me on Instagram when I had spoken out about my acne and she was like, ‘Girl, I feel you. I’m totally on the same page as you,’” she says of the singer. "It was really comforting and very sweet of her."

As for her Riverdale character, Betty Cooper, Reinhart is learning to embrace her complicated personality.

"She’s evolving into a woman. She has a darker side and she has a lighter side, but they’re not split into two personas,” she says. "It’s not that crazy for people to have dark sides. Everyone has a dark side... If having complicated feelings is ‘dark,’ I’d be Dark Lili all the time.”

Though Reinhart won’t talk about her real-life romance with Cole Sprouse, the couple's Riverdale co-stars have gushed over the pair when speaking to ET. Check out our exclusive interview:

