Variety celebrated the rising celebs of Hollywood at its Power of Young Hollywood event at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday with a slew of the industry's freshest faces and brightest stars, including Lili Reinhart, Sarah Hyland, Amandla Stenberg and Shawn Mendes, who graced the magazine's cover this month.

The Riverdale leading lady looked like a glam Hollywood movie star in a strapless navy blue pleated dress by H&M with Sara Weinstock earrings, complete with matching smoky eyes and swept back tresses. The actress was honored with the Conscious Award for her transparent efforts to promote body positivity and mental health.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

The Variety cover boy and "In My Blood" crooner was dapper in a navy suit with black shirt and boots.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland brightened things up in Fendi via a vibrant orange midi skirt, paired with a neutral beige knit, colorful strappy Malone Souliers heels and Beladora jewelry.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Dancer Maddie Ziegler had the same idea as Hyland as she arrived in a ruched orange mini skirt by Drome, matching Jimmy Choo pumps and Kate Spade New York white button-down shirt.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Julianne Hough was a cutie in a mint green double-breasted Camila and Marc dress and black-and-white pointed-toe shoes by Adriana Iglesias, with EF Collection jewels.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

The Darkest Minds actress Amandla Stenberg was hot in red thanks to this sexy Chromat dress, accessorized with Lucite sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and Bing Bang earrings.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Joey King stunned in a printed green Emporio Armani wide-leg pantsuit, Tyler Ellis bag and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Songstress Madison Beer chose a one-shoulder beige bustier mini with platform sandals and box clutch.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Disney star Sofia Wylie looked edgy and trendy in a structured suit dress by Barrus London, patent leather purple slouchy boots from Affair and Gorjana baubles.

Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Reinhart and co-star boyfriend Cole Sprouse tease what's next for Betty and Jughead in season three:

