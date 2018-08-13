Lili Reinhart Just Wore a Top That Looks So Good With Any Jeans

Lili Reinhart showed off her summer style for the InStyle Day of Indulgence party on Sunday in a casual look before the Teen Choice Awards, where she rocked a pink sequin number.

The Riverdale leading lady enjoyed the sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a pale green top with straight-leg jeans, leopard-print T-strap sandals and Yuzefi box bag.

Alla/Backgrid

The star of her outfit was her adorable blouse! The of-the-moment vintage-inspired top with its square neckline, bustier silhouette, buttons and puff sleeves gives off a modernized version of romantic Victorian-age style. All of its trendy, feminine details elevate the top into fashion-forward territory and teams perfectly with any type of denim. It's the perfect way to dress up a beloved pair, effortlessly lending interest to a low-key jean outfit.

Take note from the stylish blonde's book and next time you throw on your favorite skinnies, vintage Levi's or boyfriend jeans, reach for a buttoned puffy sleeve blouse in lieu of tees and shirts.

Shop similar tops ahead.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Striped Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top $13

Need Supply

Farrow Charlie Crop Top $58 $44

Hello Molly

Hello Molly Part of the Process Crop Top $67

Reformation

Reformation Holland Top $148

With Jean

With Jéan Louie Top $149

See what's in store for Bughead's relationship in season two of Riverdale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Kerr's Trendy Dresses Are Everything We Need To Wear Before Summer Is Over -- Shop Her Look!

Mila Kunis Wears an Outfit That Is Nearly Identical to Victoria Beckham's -- Shop Their Looks!

Amy Adams' Chic Printed Shirtdress Is Literally Flattering for Any Age -- Shop Her Look!