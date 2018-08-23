Sarah Jessica Parker could be spotted from a mile away in her bright getup!

The Sex and the City icon was all smiles on set of a photo shoot for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi in a printed yellow silk pajama top and pants, paired with equally head-turning hot pink pumps and clutch. The bold look immediately reminded us of Carrie Bradshaw. Just like her former alter ego, Parker confidently dons eye-catching hues and unexpectedly mixes floral and stripes -- an ensemble most would be too hesitant to try.

MEGA

But why should we be? We only have a few weeks of summer left, and this larger-than-life ensemble is inspiring us to step out in a sunny outfit to enjoy the rest of the season. Plus, SJP proves sleepwear isn't only reserved for the bedroom. A comfy, soft satiny set designed with a tailored silhouette still looks polished enough to wear out, especially when rendered in colors, prints and elevated with dressy accessories.

The beloved HBO show turned 20 this year and looking back there were so many trends the SITC ladies were responsible for making famous. Peek their iconic fashion moments below.

