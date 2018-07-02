Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Incredible in Black Swimsuit on Hamptons Beach

Someone’s ready for the Fourth of July to arrive!

Sarah Jessica Parker took to the beaches of Montauk over the weekend in a black one-piece swimsuit that effortlessly showcased her svelte frame while she enjoyed the sand and surf. The 53-year-old actress completed the look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses and a simple pendant necklace for the outing. She wore her hair up while reading a book just beyond the waves, but soon let it down.

This new stunning image arrives just weeks after Parker’s acclaimed show Sex and the City celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 6. Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, took to Twitter to mark the occasion with a sweet message.

"I guess today is the actual 20th Anniversary of the first airing of Sex and the City," she captioned a photo of herself comforting Parker as she cried on the last day of shooting the series. "I‘ll post more pics, but I like this one of the last day we filmed the series because it shows the writers and crew. An incredible bunch of humans who are not acknowledged enough!"

Parker can next be seen in Blue Night, an upcoming romantic drama about a singer in New York City who receives devastating news, changing her outlook on life and her future. The story unfolds over the course of a single day as Parker’s character, Vivienne, preps for a big world tour, according to Variety.

The film also stars Simon Baker, Common, Taylor Kinney and Renee Zellweger. It will be Parker’s first film in three years. But the actress hasn't slowed down, starring in HBO’s Divorce alongside Thomas Hayden Church.

