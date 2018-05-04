Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Twin Daughters: Pic!

Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughters had the sweetest mommy-and-me night out on Thursday!

In a rare public appearance together, the Sex and the City star hit the red carpet with her 8-year-old twins, Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge, for the New York City Ballet's 2018 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center.

Wearing floral dresses and matching floral flats and purses, the children held hands with their mom, who donned an ivory knee-length dress with sheer accents and sparkling silver stilettos.

Sarah, 53, took to Instagram to show off their preparations for the big evening out, showcasing her daughters' cascading blonde curls.

"Special night @nycballet and my wee dates are getting ready," she captioned one snap.

After getting dressed, Sarah shared another photo of the girls' matching flats which were adorned with colorful rhinestones, writing, "Shoes moving toward @nycballet Spring gala. With my gals."

Upon their arrival to the gala, which paid homage to famed director and choreographer Jerome Robins, Sarah took a shot of the outdoor signage.

"Oh beautiful, talented @nycballet ballet dancers, we can't wait to see you," she wrote of the centennial celebration.

Could Sarah's airy, ivory dress have been inspired by her new bridal collection? Just last month, the star launched her first-ever ready-to-wear bridal line, the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal collection with Gilt.com in celebration of the "non-traditional bride."

Designed in New York City, the 10-piece collection features dresses, skirts, bodysuits and jumpsuits, many of which can be worn down the aisle "and way beyond."

"Women come in all sizes and shapes, all backgrounds and colors, and I just knew that I had to produce something that I felt proud of -- and that I wanted to wear, that would last," Parker told Gilt, explaining that she designed the pieces so they could also be worn for other special occasions. "Weddings don't have to be traditional. The woman who wears this collection is every woman. She can work a red carpet or the concrete city streets."

For more on the famous fashionista, watch the video below.

