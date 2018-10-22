Get ready to hear Jennifer Aniston sing!

The actress has been revealed as one of the stars appearing on the new soundtrack for the Netflix film Dumplin’.

Country legend Dolly Parton revealed the record’s cover art and tracklist on Monday, with Aniston and fellow Dumplin’ co-star, Danielle Macdonald, listed on the track titled “Push and Pull.”

ET has learned that the two actresses were nervous to sing background vocals on the track, but ended up doing a “great” job.

Aniston previously showcased her vocal chops during a scene in the 2001 film Rock Star. She also sang in the 2014 flick Cake, belted out part of “I’ve Got a Crush on You” by George Gershwin during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and has an upcoming prison musical, The Goree Girls.

The Dumplin’ soundtrack will be released on Nov. 30, with pre-orders beginning on Nov. 2.

The 12-song collection also features the top 10 hit “Here I Am” with Sia, “Dumb Blonde” with Miranda Lambert and “Holdin’ on to You” with Elle King.

Parton wrote several tracks on the album, some with Linda Perry, who also produced the project.

The film centers on the drama that escalates after a teenager, played by Macdonald, signs up for her former beauty queen mom’s (Aniston) pageant.

It will be released on Netflix and select theaters on Dec. 7.

