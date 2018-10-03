Kelly Kapowski was almost Rachel Green?!

Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen dropped a major bombshell on Monday, revealing on comedian Nikki Glaser’s SiriusXM show, You Up With Nikki Glaser, that she auditioned for Friends back in the day.

When the show’s host brought up transitioning from watching Saved by the Bell as a kid to Friends, Thiessen, 44, noted, "Do you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?”

Aniston, 49, famously played the lovable Rachel Green on the hit sitcom from 1994 to 2004. Thiessen played teenage heartthrob Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1992.

Fresh off her hit show, Thiessen was ready to take on another leading lady role, but her age difference with the rest of the Friends cast held her back.

"I was just a little too young, a little too young for the pairing for the rest of them,” she said, adding of Aniston, "She’s very, very funny.”

Friends co-starred Courteney Cox, 54, David Schwimmer, 51, Matthew Perry, 49, Lisa Kudrow, 55, and Matt LeBlanc, 51.

NBC

The role of Rachel Green was a career-defining part for Aniston, who had only achieved small success before the show.

“It really was the greatest job I ever had,” Aniston recently admitted in InStyle magazine. For more from the Friends cast, watch the clip below:

