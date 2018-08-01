Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Fantasizes' About a 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston just gave Friends fans something to be excited about.

The 49-year-old actress stuns on the cover of InStyle's September issue, and is interviewed by her good friend -- and Jimmy Kimmel's wife -- Molly McNearney. During the candid chat, McNearney asks about a possible Friends comeback, and Aniston doesn't shut it down. The actress shot to fame on the beloved NBC sitcom, playing Rachel Green.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back," Aniston says. "Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

Aniston also notes that it's Matt LeBlanc -- whose character, Joey Tribbiani, got his own spinoff fittingly titled Joey -- who would need convincing.

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore," she shares. "But maybe we could talk him into it. Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture."

When asked about the longevity of her career, Aniston admits she has moments when she thinks about quitting. She also acknowledges that there are some films she regrets.

"I’ve never been someone who knows how to answer, 'Where do you see yourself in five years?'" she notes. "I do know that lately I’ve had moments. The world we’re in is so challenging right now, the scrutiny, the way people interact. There’s just bad behavior around us a lot. There have been moments when I would just love to get out of Dodge and move to Switzerland -- or somewhere -- and start anew. Just have this sh** behind me. Does it really matter? Are we really doing anything? What is my life’s purpose? Every seven years I try to sum up what I am doing and what I want to make my focus."

"I’m trying to make better choices," she adds. "I went through a period of saying yes to projects that I shouldn’t have, but I felt like, 'How dare I say no?' Now I’m trying to get better at saying no and to be a part of projects that actually, really matter à la Dumplin’ or The Goree Girls or this other film we’re working on called The Fixer, about an amazing crisis manager named Denise White."

Aniston is currently filming Murder Mystery in Como, Italy, with Adam Sandler, and was snapped on set on Monday sporting Daisy Duke-style denim shorts and a simple black T-shirt, looking better than ever.

