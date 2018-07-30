Jennifer Aniston Wears Daisy Dukes on Set in Italy -- Check Out Her Perfect Summer Style

Jennifer Aniston is looking amazing!

The 49-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her latest film, Murder Mystery, in Como, Italy, on Monday. Sporting a black T-shirt, ripped Daisy Duke-style denim shorts and casual sandals, Aniston looked carefree and happy while showing off her toned legs in between takes.

The former Friends star -- who's set to appear alongside Adam Sandler in the flick -- was seen strolling next to her hair stylist, Chris McMillan, while she smiled and laughed surrounded by other members of the film's crew. The Netflix comedy tells the story of a New York City cop who takes his wife on a European vacation, only to become the main suspects in the murder of a billionaire.

The onscreen duo -- who also co-starred in 2011's Just Go With It -- was spotted shooting the film in Montreal, Canada, back in June. Despite currently being busy filming in Italy, Aniston has managed to take some time for herself. Last week, the Horrible Bosses star was seen lounging in a blue, string bikini, showing off her glowing tan and unbelievable abs.

The bikini pics come less than a year after Aniston announced her split from her husband, Justin Theroux. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told ET that the actress is "casually dating."

"Jennifer has never felt she needed a man, but she loves love," the source said. "Jennifer is casually dating, but right now nothing serious. She is just having fun, seeing where things go."

