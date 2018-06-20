Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reunite on the Set of Their New Comedy -- See the Pics

It's a comedy reunion!

Eight years after working together on the 2011 romantic comedy, Just Go With It,Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have reunited to give fans another laugh-out-loud flick.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted reuniting with her former co-star for their upcoming Netflix movie, Murder Mystery, in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday. Aniston was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, dark jeans and wedge sandals, and appeared shocked with her hands on her face during filming.

As for Sandler, the 51-year-old actor kept things sporty in a blue t-shirt, baggy basketball shorts, and sneakers while leaving a hair salon.

Image Direct

Image Direct

Murder Mystery stars Sandler as a New York City cop who takes his wife, played by Aniston, on a long-awaited trip to Europe. Due to a confluence of circumstances, the couple end up getting invited to a private family gathering held on the luxury yacht of an elderly billionaire.

When the billionaire ends up murdered, however, the married couple find themselves the main suspects in this "modern day whodunit."

The comedy is Sandler's sixth film that he's starred in and produced for Netflix after signing an exclusive multi-picture production deal in 2004. His previous work with the digital platform include The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler.

As for Aniston, this is her first time working on an original film for the streaming studio. The former Friends star was recently seen in The Yellow Birds.

ET had an exclusive look at the Iraq War drama, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a soldier and Aniston as a grieving mother. Check it out below.

