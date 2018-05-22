Jennifer Aniston Visits Alden Ehrenreich in Military Prison in 'The Yellow Birds' Clip (Exclusive)

Alden Ehrenreich may star as a swaggering smuggler from a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but his upcoming drama, The Yellow Birds, is something far more grounded. In the film from director Alexandre Moors, Ehrenreich plays a soldier who returns from the Iraq War after tragedy strikes.

In this exclusive clip from The Yellow Birds, which is available on DIRECTV and opens in theaters on June 15, Ehrenreich's Brandon Bartle meets with Maureen (Jennifer Aniston), the mother of a fellow soldier and friend, Daniel "Murph" Murphy (played by Tye Sheridan).

"They said that you only wanted to talk to me. Is that right?" Aniston's character asks, sitting across the table in a military prison, her hands clasped together. "Why?"

"You said you wanted to hear it from me first," Brandon says. Before deployment, he made a promise to Maureen to protect her son and told her that, should anything happen, he will be the one who tells her. With Daniel now missing, Maureen tells him, "Here I am."

Watch the trailer for The Yellow Birds:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Against the explosive backdrop of the Iraq War, young soldiers Brandon Bartle (Ehrenreich) and Daniel Murphy (Sheridan) forge a deep bond of friendship. When tragedy strikes the platoon, one soldier must return home to face the hard truth behind the incident, and help a grieving mother (Aniston) find peace. With a compelling mix of battle action and poignant drama, THE YELLOW BIRDS is an unforgettable movie whose power resonates long after the final frame."

