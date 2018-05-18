Jennifer Aniston to Play the President in Movie About First Same-Sex Couple in the White House

Rachel Green for president!

Jennifer Aniston is heading to the White House in the upcoming Netflix film, First Ladies. The streaming service announced on Friday that the Friends star will portray the president in the comedy and comedian Tig Notaro will play her wife.

"When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman... is another great woman," reads the tagline in Netflix's press release.

Notaro and her fellow One Mississippi writer, Stephanie Allynne, will be writing the movie, as well as serving as producers alongside Aniston.

In addition to the political comedy, Aniston, 49, is working on a show with Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV. The pair, who played sisters on Friends, will star in a series about TV morning show hosts.

"I’m excited. I can’t talk too much about it," Witherspoon told ET of the project last August. "It's defiantly interesting. I’ve lived in a world where I’ve been interviewed for 25 years. That’s really interesting to flip it around and see what the other side looks like and how journalists live their lives."

Here's more on Aniston and Witherspoon's new series:

