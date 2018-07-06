Jennifer Aniston Is 'Casually Dating' After Split From Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is hitting the dating pool.

A source tells ET that the 49-year-old actress has started "casually dating," five months after announcing her split from husband Justin Theroux.

After Aniston and Theroux ended things, the Friends star "really relied on her friends to get her through the tough times," according to the source. "During that time, she was able to heal and be comfortable with dating again."

"Jennifer has never felt she needed a man, but she loves love," the source continued. "Jennifer is casually dating, but right now nothing serious. She is just having fun, seeing where things go."

Aniston and Theroux announced their split after two years of marriage in February. A week later, a source told ET that the actress was enjoying the single life for the time being. "She won't fall in love anytime soon," the source revealed. "All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group."

Theroux, meanwhile, cleared his head after the breakup by hitting the gym and traveling the world. He was spotted enjoying the company of friends, including Emma Stone and Sienna Miller, in Cannes, France, in May. He even sparked romance rumors with Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, though a source told ET at the time that he wasn't jumping into another romance.

“Justin is not in a relationship,” the source said. “He’s super social and loves meeting new people and collaborating on ideas with friends. These days he’s been spending time with friends and family -- he’s super close with his brother."

