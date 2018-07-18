Jennifer Aniston Sports a Wedding Ring on Set of New Movie With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston has a new accessory on her ring finger -- but this time, it's for a movie.

The 49-year-old actress was photographed sporting a wedding ring while on set of her new movie, Murder Mystery, in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday. Aniston, who announced her split from husband Justin Theroux in February, is married to Adam Sandler's character in the Netflix film.

Murder Mystery centers on a New York City cop, Sandler, and his wife, Aniston, who find themselves prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe. The film reunites the pair, who played love interests in 2011's Just Go With It.

A source recently told ET, meanwhile, that Aniston was starting to dip her toes back in the dating pool after her breakup from Theroux.

After Aniston and Theroux ended things, ET's source said the Friends star "really relied on her friends to get her through the tough times." "During that time, she was able to heal and be comfortable with dating again," the source explained.

"Jennifer has never felt she needed a man, but she loves love," the source continued. "Jennifer is casually dating, but right now nothing serious. She is just having fun, seeing where things go."

