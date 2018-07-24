Jennifer Aniston Looks Super Fit in Blue Bikini While Lounging Poolside in Italy

Jennifer Aniston is heating up Italy!

The blonde beauty, 49, was spotted relaxing by the pool while taking a break from filming her next project, Netflix’s comedy thriller, Murder Mystery, inPortofino. In the new image, Aniston displays her toned abs and tanned figure while wearing a light-blue bikini and listening to music in the summer sun.

As ET previously reported, Aniston’s personal life is also steadily moving forward following her split from husband Justin Theroux in February. After they parted ways, she "really relied on her friends to get her through the tough times," according to a source. "During that time, she was able to heal and be comfortable with dating again."

However, we recently learned that she’s once again entered the dating scene, albeit without any serious intentions. "Jennifer has never felt she needed a man, but she loves love," the source added. "Jennifer is casually dating, but right now nothing serious. She is just having fun, seeing where things go."

BACKGRID

According to Netflix, Murder Mystery centers around a couple attending a party on a billionaire’s yacht. When the host is murdered, the couple become prime suspects in the case. Aniston is once again working with Adam Sandler on the film, who plays her husband, a New York City cop. The cast also include Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton.

Get more details on Aniston in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Sports a Wedding Ring on Set of New Movie With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston Is Starting to 'Casually Date,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reunite on the Set of Their New Comedy -- See the Pics

Related Gallery