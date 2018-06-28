Paul Rudd Says 'Friends' Fans Still Ask Him 'How's Phoebe?'

Paul Rudd will always be Mike Hannigan to many Friendsfans.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, the 49-year-old actor revealed what roles people usually recognize him for — and his stint on Friends was in the top three.

"It's changed over time. Usually if I'm walking down the street now, people just go, 'Ant-Man,'" Rudd said of the 2015 movie, whose sequel hits theaters in July. "And then every once in a while they'll say, 'Slap the bass.' [a reference to 2009's I Love You, Man] They'll say that to me."

But, 14 years after the show's last episode aired, Rudd revealed that Friends is still one of his most well-known roles.

"And then sometimes I'll get, 'How's Phoebe?'" Rudd, 49, said of his 17-episode run on the beloved sitcom. "Those are the only three."

Rudd first appeared in the ninth season of Friends when, after Joey (Matt LeBlanc) forgets his promise to set up his friend, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), he picks Mike (Rudd) at random for the job. While the initial date doesn't go well, Mike gets Phoebe to agree to a second one. Eventually the two fall in love and get married in a dreamy snow-covered wedding outside their neighborhood coffee shop, Central Perk.

