Paul Rudd Teases a 'Bananas' Sequel in Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (Exclusive)

"I have moments where you think, Whoa, how did I get here?" Paul Rudd exclaims on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp in this featurette, exclusively debuting on ET. "This is bananas!"

The original Ant-Man, with its jumbo-sized toy trains and trippy dip into the Quantum Realm, remains one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's weirdest installments yet, and from the looks of it, the upcoming sequel, arriving in theaters July 6, will follow suit with more shrinking and supersizing, more dimension-hopping and even more ass-kicking, courtesy of Evangeline Lilly's newly suited and booted Wasp and her "impressive" set of super skills.

"I was so excited to have the chance to go back to this character," Lilly says of reprising her role as Hope van Dyne. "One word that would define the Wasp is kinetic. I am constantly in motion and there is barely room to breathe." She looks into the camera and adds, "I dare you to blink."

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes ANT-MAN AND THE WASP, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past."

