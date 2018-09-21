Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow spent some quality time together.

The former Friends co-stars and close pals were photographed leaving The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday night. The two actresses were all smiles as they existed the building, and hugged before departing in their individual cars.

Cox, 54, looked chic in a black blouse with blue jeans and black purse. Her hair was swept up in a low bun and she wore minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Kudrow, 55, opted for a black shirt, dark jeans and a camel suede jacket with a matching purse for their intimate dinner.

In March, Kudrow told ET while at an event in West Hollywood how "great" it is to have Cox's support all these years. "I mean, anyone who has friends for a long time I think can relate. Courteney's shown up for everything. Everything!"

Cox agreed, telling ET, "It's true."

"I know that whatever I have to do in life, if there's something that I signed on [to], I know that she'll be my first call," Cox added. "And she'll go."

The besties also revealed that they are constantly in communication and have a Friends text chain with Jennifer Aniston.

"Oh, yeah, we have one," Kudrow shared. "The girls do. There has been one [with the full cast] from time to time, trying to work out a dinner. But that's a lot of pressure."

Cox and Aniston hit the red carpet together back in June. The two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of George Clooney in coordinated black gowns.

