Courteney Cox and David Arquette are proud parents!

The formerFriends star and her ex-husband reunited on Wednesday to cheer on their 14-year-old daughter, Coco. In an Instagram pic posted by the 46-year-old Never Been Kissed actor, he and Cox, 54, are smiling wide and cuddled up to their daughter, who is a mini version of them both.

"I’m so proud of my daughter Coco! Have fun and be safe in High School! AND don’t grow up too fast! I love love love you!!!" Arquette, whose seen holding red roses for his daughter, wrote alongside the rare family pic.

Coco is Cox's only child, while Arquette is also father to 4-year-old son, Charlie, from his current marriage to Christina McLarty. Back in June, the actor shared a sweet snap of both of his kids wearing panda onesies. "My little panda bears," he captioned the shot.

Every once in a while, the Cougar Town leading lady shares photos of herself with Coco. To celebrate her 14th birthday, Cox posted a photo of them with a friend at Disneyland.

Happy birthday to my 14 year old princess! Thank you @Disneyland for a great day! #Disneylandpic.twitter.com/cAT0idqI23 — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) June 14, 2018

Coco has also accompanied her famous parents to red carpet events. See more of Cox and Arquette's daughter in the video.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox Join 'Shameless' for Season 9

Courteney Cox Hits Red Carpet With Look-Alike Daughter Coco: Pic

Jennifer Aniston Has Another Ladies Night Out With Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres

Related Gallery