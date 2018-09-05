Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Is All Grown Up: See the Rare Family Photo
Courteney Cox and David Arquette are proud parents!
The formerFriends star and her ex-husband reunited on Wednesday to cheer on their 14-year-old daughter, Coco. In an Instagram pic posted by the 46-year-old Never Been Kissed actor, he and Cox, 54, are smiling wide and cuddled up to their daughter, who is a mini version of them both.
"I’m so proud of my daughter Coco! Have fun and be safe in High School! AND don’t grow up too fast! I love love love you!!!" Arquette, whose seen holding red roses for his daughter, wrote alongside the rare family pic.
Coco is Cox's only child, while Arquette is also father to 4-year-old son, Charlie, from his current marriage to Christina McLarty. Back in June, the actor shared a sweet snap of both of his kids wearing panda onesies. "My little panda bears," he captioned the shot.
Every once in a while, the Cougar Town leading lady shares photos of herself with Coco. To celebrate her 14th birthday, Cox posted a photo of them with a friend at Disneyland.
Coco has also accompanied her famous parents to red carpet events. See more of Cox and Arquette's daughter in the video.
