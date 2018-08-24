Shameless has cast two new actresses for its upcoming ninth season!

Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox will join the Showtime series’ latest season, which will begin airing this fall, multiple reports confirm.

Sagal, 64, is set to recur as Ingrid Jones, a crazed psych patient that Frank (William H. Macy) is immediately infatuated with when he encounters her in the ER.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Cox, will guest star as Jen Wagner, a famous actress with a past problem with alcohol who hires Lip (Jeremy Allen White) as her sober companion while she’s in town.

Both women have a long TV history, with Sagal best known for her time on Married With Children and Sons of Anarchy, while Cox had starring roles on Friends and Cougar Town.

Earlier this month, ET caught up with the cast of Shameless, who gave a sneak peek about what fans can expect in season nine.

“We’re off the reservation this season. It’s all new,” Macy, 68, revealed. "We’re going to get political this season. Frank sees a way to help his pocket and help his country at the same time.”

Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona on the show, gave some insight into her character as well.

“In season nine, Fiona has really become an entrepreneur. Through determination, grit and street smarts, she is climbing towards the American dream,” Rossum, 31, said. “We see her getting high on her own success and leaning into a little bit of hubris. I’m not quite sure how that’s going to play out yet, but we’ll see.”

Watch the video below for more from the cast:



RELATED CONTENT:

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Announce Pregnancy

'Shameless' Star Ethan Cutkosky Pleads No Contest to Reckless Driving

'Shameless' Star Ruby Modine Explains Why She's Proud of Her Puerto Rican Roots, Teases Season 8 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery