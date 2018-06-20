Courteney Cox Hits Red Carpet With Look-Alike Daughter Coco: Pic

Courteney Cox is spending quality time with her teenage daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

The 53-year-old actress took 14-year-old Coco and Coco's friend to Ed Sheeran's charity concert in London, England, on Tuesday night, where the three posed on the red carpet together. Cox looked youthful in a leather jacket, a gray T-shirt and jeans, whole Coco rocked a crop top, a velvet hoodie and high-waist jeans.

Victoria Jones / PA Wire

The charity concert was in support of the The London Irish Centre, which provides care, culture and community to the Irish in London. Cox is close friends with Sheeran, who actually introduced her to her boyfriend, Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid. In August 2014, the couple as well as Coco attended Sheeran's star-studded Los Angeles concert.

