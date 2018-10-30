Jennifer Aniston's Salary Revealed for Her Big Return to TV

Jennifer Aniston may be returning to the small screen, but she's earning big bucks to do it.

The 49-year-old actress is set to make $1.1 million per episode for her upcoming untitled series for Apple TV, Variety reports. Her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, will make an equal amount, while the two women, also listed as executive producers on the project through Aniston's Echo Films and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, will also collect an additional fee for that service.

Production on the morning show dramedy begins this week in Los Angeles, with Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup also joining as series regulars. The show has already been picked up by Apple for two seasons with 10 episodes each.

The series marks Aniston's first series regular TV role since Friends ended in 2004. The final two seasons of the sitcom earned the principal cast $1 million per episode, making Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow the highest-paid TV actresses at the time.

During her recent cover story for InStyle's September issue, Aniston -- who is Forbes' third-highest paid actress of 2018 -- called Friends "the greatest job I ever had."

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back," she said. "Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

Aniston noted that it was Matt LeBlanc -- whose character, Joey Tribbiani, got his own spinoff titled Joey -- who would need convincing.

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore," she shared. "But maybe we could talk him into it. Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture."

