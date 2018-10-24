Jennifer Aniston Says 'The Rachel' Haircut Was Not Easy to Maintain

Jennifer Aniston confesses she didn't know how to style "The Rachel" haircut.

On Monday, the actress honored her longtime hairstylist and "dear friend," Chris McMillan at the 2018 InStyle Awards, who was responsible for the iconic layered 'do during her Friends days. In her speech, Aniston lauded McMillan for his magic touch, which she couldn't recreate.

“I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this Greek frizzy mop on my head because I had no idea how to do what he did,” she joked. “Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security.”

The 49-year-old star went on to praise the hair veteran on the positive, empowering spirit of his work and his benevolent contributions.

"There's something kind of miraculous that happens when you sit in his swivel chair. And it's not just a cut and a dry," Aniston shared. "You feel strangely better from the inside out, having been in his company."

"And I sometimes wonder if Chris is more of an undercover healer than a hairdresser. He just makes everyone feel better as much as look better," she added. "From the teachers he donates haircuts to, to the women and men going through chemo who need their heads shaved with dignity and grace, and then he'll cut their wigs to make them look as gorgeous and feel as gorgeous as they did before. So, the beautiful thing, and this really says it all, he makes everyone feel as important as the next person, no matter who you are."

