Jennifer Aniston is honoring the man responsible for “The Rachel”!

The 49-year-old actress stepped out looking incredible on Monday night at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, turning heads in a fitted black floor-length gown that showed off her toned arms.

Of course, Aniston’s iconic hair was also on display, which was appropriate considering she was presenting her longtime hairstylist and friend, Chris McMillan, with the Hairstylist of the Year Award.

McMillan is responsible for many of Aniston’s most memorable looks, including her iconic haircut from when she played Rachel Green on the beloved '90s sitcom Friends.

“I had no idea how to do what he did. No one seems to know how to do what Chris does,” Aniston said, then joking, "And I figured out that’s called creating job security, so well done, Chris.”

McMillan was similarly complimentary of his most high-profile client, gushing about Aniston during his acceptance speech.

"She’s taught me not only to have a friend but be a friend, and I’m so lucky to have a muse like Jen,” he said.

It’s no secret Aniston is a pro at rocking a little black dress. Check out these other stars’ tips for how to pull off the signature look:

