Dolly Parton is begging Jennifer Aniston to “please don’t take my man.”

The 72-year-old iconic country singer joked about her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, having a love of Jennifer Aniston, who is starring in the new Netflix movie, Dumplin’, which features a soundtrack of Parton songs.

"I love her to death,” Parton said of Aniston on Friday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She added that Dean, whom she’s been married to since 1966, was a little too excited by Aniston’s involvement in the film.

"My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” she admitted. "You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome.”

Parton quickly assured Fallon that she was kidding and that there was no chance of an actual threesome taking place.

"I think he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” Parton quipped.

Host Fallon was bowled over by this hilarious comment, falling out of his chair and onto the floor.

ET got the first look at the making of the soundtrack, where Parton gushed about Aniston’s involvement.

“I got a call sayin’ Jennifer Aniston had taken the book and was gonna make it into a movie,” she said. “I said, ‘I would love to do the music!’"

Dumplin’ is being released on Netflix and in select theaters on Dec. 7.

