Jennifer Aniston is going full-on Southern for her latest film role!

The 48-year-old actress stars in Netflix's new dramedy, Dumplin', portraying a former beauty queen named Rosie Dickson whose plus-size teenage daughter, Willowdean "Dumplin'" Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), signs up for a pageant as a protest in their small Texas town. The streaming service released the first official trailer on Wednesday, and it's filled with plenty of heartwarming moments that are even better than a basket of biscuits and sweet potato pie.

The trailer reveals that Aniston's character is "a bit of a celebrity" around their town, and appears to be concerned when her daughter decides to follow in her footsteps to spite her. "Pageants are harder than you think," Aniston, as Rosie, says, in her best Southern accent. "Dumplin', I don't understand, why are you doing this?"

But with a little help from friends, Dumplin' starts a "revolution in heels" and takes her mom by surprise. Watch below:

Directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses), Dumplin' is based on Julie Murphy's bestselling novel of the same name and also stars Dove Cameron, Odeya Rush and Harold Perrineau. In addition to starring inthe film, Aniston serves as one of the executive producers. The film also features music from Dolly Parton.

ET exclusively caught up with Macdonald earlier this month, where she gave us some insight on what it was like working with both Aniston and Parton as a "person that is not musical."

"I've never been musical. It's a joke amongst my entire family because they all are, and it just follows me around, like, 'OK,'" MacDonald shared. "There is one track where Jen and I ... we're kind of like singing backup vocals on this song. Dolly saw the movie, felt inspired by this relationship, wrote a song about it and wanted Jen and I to sing on it, so we did!"

Netflix

"It was terrifying," she added. "Like, can you imagine being in a studio singing -- and I'm not a singer! -- with Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton? [And] Linda Perry was producing, I'm like, 'I can't!' It was mortifying, but also one of the coolest experiences of my life."

Dumplin' launches in select theaters and will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 7. In the meantime, watch the video below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Her Inner Pageant Queen in First Images From 'Dumplin'

Jennifer Aniston Did a 'Great' Job Singing Background Vocals on New ‘Dumplin’' Soundtrack

Jennifer Aniston Debuts Her Perfect Mom Look on the Set of 'Dumplin'' in Georgia: Pic!

Related Gallery