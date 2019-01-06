Alfonso Cuarón Wins Best Director for 'Roma' at 2019 Golden Globes

Alfonso Cuarón wins again!

The Mexican director took home the coveted Best Director trophy for his work on Roma at Sunday's 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The win marks Cuarón's third Golden Globe victory. It is also the fourth time a Mexican director has been victorious in this category in the last six years. The 57-year-old helmer beat out Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Adam McKay (Vice) and first-time director Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born). The director also won the awards for Best Foreign Language Film earlier in the night.

Roma portrays a deeply emotional time during the Mexican director’s childhood. The film was shot in black and white with an almost entirely Mexican crew. It's also Cuarón’s first project since 2013’s Gravity.

The director, who wrote the script in three weeks and shot the film in chronological order, told ET during Roma's Los Angeles premiere last month that his family was a key component in helping bring the film to life.

“[My family has] been very supportive. All of them shared with me memories while I was in the process of doing it,” he explained. “They also shared personal objects that they kept from that time.” Those objects were included in the film.

“The whole film is a long flashback of my childhood,” Cuarón added. “It was a whole process. The film was based on memory. I was not only recreating moments but [we] were shooting them in the place where they took place and reproducing the spaces to the inch. And also cast people that look alike to the original people 40 years ago. So, it was kind of an odd experience reliving those moments.”

