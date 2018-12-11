How Alfonso Cuarón’s Family Helped Piece Together ‘Roma’ (Exclusive)

Alfonso Cuarón’s new film, Roma, portrays a deeply emotional time during the Mexican director’s childhood. The film, shot in black and white with an almost entirely Mexican crew, marks Cuarón’s first project since 2013’s Gravity.

Cuarón, who wrote the script in three weeks and shot the film in chronological order, says his family was a key component in helping bring the film to life.

“[My family has] been very supportive. All of them shared with me memories while I was in the process of doing it,” he told ET’s Courtney Tezeno during the film’s red carpet at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on Monday. “They also shared personal objects that they kept from that time.” Those objects were included in the film.

“The whole film is a long flashback of my childhood,” Cuarón added. “It was a whole process. The film was based on memory. I was not only recreating moments but [we] were shooting them in the place where they took place and reproducing the spaces to the inch. And also cast people that look alike to the original people 40 years ago. So, it was kind of an odd experience reliving those moments.”

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Set in 1970 and 1971 in Colonia Roma, a town in Mexico City, the film centers on Cleo, played by newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, a character based on Cuarón’s nanny, whose real name is Liboria "Libo" Rodriguez. She joined the family when Cuarón was only nine months old.

Finding the right actress to play the role of Cleo proved to be a monumental task. The casting team interviewed thousands of people in little villages across Mexico and eventually found Aparicio, a young woman with no acting experience from the state of Oaxaca.

“The moment I met her and she walked into my office I knew it was her,” Cuarón told ET. “I was doing a film about one of the people I love most. It's a woman who raised me. So, the moment that Yalitza walked in, I instinctively knew, ‘This is it!’ I didn't have to question it or even think.”

“Yalitza is the heart of Roma,” Cuarón continued. “It's a film that without the presence of Yalitza and the performance of Yalitza it wouldn't work. This film in many ways, in my life, has been a before and after. So, Yalitza is very important in my life.”

Roma is now playing in select theaters and will stream on Netflix Dec. 14.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globe Nominations 2019: See the Complete List

Golden Globes 2019: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' Nicole Kidman and More Film Surprises and Snubs

Oscars Watch: 'Green Book' and 'Widows' Are Ones to Watch This Weekend

Related Gallery