Alfonso Cuarón Wins Best Director at DGA Awards 2019

Alfonso Cuarón has another successful stop on his road to the Academy Awards.

The Roma auteur won Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film during Saturday's 71st Annual Directors Guild Awards, held at the Hollywood and Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. This follows his Golden Globes win for Best Director earlier this month.

"Gracias, cabrónr," an "immensely honored" Cuarón said as he accepted the award from his friend and last year’s winner, Guillermo del Toro." "I want to acknowledge Libo, my mother, my family in Mexico and my country, the real architects of Roma."

The other nominees this year were Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and Adam McKay for Vice.

Three of the five Directors Guild nominees will continue on to this year's Oscars, where Cuarón, Lee and McKay are nominated for Best Director alongside The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski.

In the last decade, the DGA winner and Academy Award winner have lined up every year except one. (In 2012, when Ben Affleck won the Directors Guild Award for Argo and Ang Lee won the Oscar for Life of Pi.) Cuarón previously won both awards in 2013, for Gravity.

The complete list of DGA winners (in bold) are below:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FILM

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman, A Private War

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Betsy West and Julie Cohen, RBG

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Jason Bateman, "Reparations" (Ozark)

Lesli Linka Glatter, "Paean to the People" (Homeland)

Chris Long, "START" (The Americans)

Adam McKay, "Celebration" (Succession)

Daina Reid, "Holly" (The Handmaid's Tale)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "FUBU" (Atlanta)

Bill Hader, "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (Barry)

Hiro Murai, "Teddy Perkins" (Atlanta)

Daniel Palladino, "We're Going to the Catskills!" (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "All Alone" (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Cary Joji Fukunaga, Maniac

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jean-Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, "#1633" (Real Time with Bill Maher)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer, "Episode 102" (Who Is America?)

Jim Hoskinson, "#480" (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Don Roy King, "Host Adam Driver/Musical Guest Kanye West" (Saturday Night Live)

Paul Pennolino, "Italian Election" (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Louis J. Horvitz, The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Tim Mancinelli and Glenn Clements, The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Beth McCarthy-Miller, Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Glenn Weiss, The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS

Neil P. DeGroot, "How Do You Say Roots in German?" (Better Late Than Never)

Eytan Keller, "Episode 201" (Iron Chef Gauntlet)

Patrick McManus, "Miami City Qualifiers" (American Ninja Warrior)

Bertram van Munster, "It's Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure" (The Amazing Race)

Russell Norman, "Japan" (The Final Table)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

Allan Arkush, "The Hostile Hospital: Part 1" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Jack Jameson, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Greg Mottola, "How to Walk on the Moon" (The Dangerous Book for Boys)

Barry Sonnenfeld, "The Vile Village: Part 1" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Bo Welch, "The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS

Steve Ayson, Dollar Shave Club's "Getting Ready" and Speight's' "The Dance"

Fredrik Bond, Virgin TV's "Harmony", BT Sport's "Take Them All On", and Confused.com's "The Big Win"

Spike Jonze, Apple's "Welcome Home"

Martin de Thurah, Audi's "Final Breath", Chase Bank's "Mama Said Knock You Out", and Macy's' "Space Station"

David Shane, Babbel's "Alien" and Cure Alzheimer's Fund's "Mothers & Daughters"

