Alfonso Cuarón Wins Best Director at DGA Awards 2019
Alfonso Cuarón has another successful stop on his road to the Academy Awards.
The Roma auteur won Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film during Saturday's 71st Annual Directors Guild Awards, held at the Hollywood and Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. This follows his Golden Globes win for Best Director earlier this month.
"Gracias, cabrónr," an "immensely honored" Cuarón said as he accepted the award from his friend and last year’s winner, Guillermo del Toro." "I want to acknowledge Libo, my mother, my family in Mexico and my country, the real architects of Roma."
The other nominees this year were Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and Adam McKay for Vice.
Three of the five Directors Guild nominees will continue on to this year's Oscars, where Cuarón, Lee and McKay are nominated for Best Director alongside The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski.
In the last decade, the DGA winner and Academy Award winner have lined up every year except one. (In 2012, when Ben Affleck won the Directors Guild Award for Argo and Ang Lee won the Oscar for Life of Pi.) Cuarón previously won both awards in 2013, for Gravity.
The complete list of DGA winners (in bold) are below:
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FILM
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting
Matthew Heineman, A Private War
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY
Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo
Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers
Betsy West and Julie Cohen, RBG
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Jason Bateman, "Reparations" (Ozark)
Lesli Linka Glatter, "Paean to the People" (Homeland)
Chris Long, "START" (The Americans)
Adam McKay, "Celebration" (Succession)
Daina Reid, "Holly" (The Handmaid's Tale)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover, "FUBU" (Atlanta)
Bill Hader, "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (Barry)
Hiro Murai, "Teddy Perkins" (Atlanta)
Daniel Palladino, "We're Going to the Catskills!" (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, "All Alone" (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Cary Joji Fukunaga, Maniac
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jean-Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Paul G. Casey, "#1633" (Real Time with Bill Maher)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer, "Episode 102" (Who Is America?)
Jim Hoskinson, "#480" (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)
Don Roy King, "Host Adam Driver/Musical Guest Kanye West" (Saturday Night Live)
Paul Pennolino, "Italian Election" (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Louis J. Horvitz, The 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Tim Mancinelli and Glenn Clements, The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Beth McCarthy-Miller, Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Glenn Weiss, The 72nd Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS
Neil P. DeGroot, "How Do You Say Roots in German?" (Better Late Than Never)
Eytan Keller, "Episode 201" (Iron Chef Gauntlet)
Patrick McManus, "Miami City Qualifiers" (American Ninja Warrior)
Bertram van Munster, "It's Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure" (The Amazing Race)
Russell Norman, "Japan" (The Final Table)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS
Allan Arkush, "The Hostile Hospital: Part 1" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Jack Jameson, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Greg Mottola, "How to Walk on the Moon" (The Dangerous Book for Boys)
Barry Sonnenfeld, "The Vile Village: Part 1" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Bo Welch, "The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1" (A Series of Unfortunate Events)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS
Steve Ayson, Dollar Shave Club's "Getting Ready" and Speight's' "The Dance"
Fredrik Bond, Virgin TV's "Harmony", BT Sport's "Take Them All On", and Confused.com's "The Big Win"
Spike Jonze, Apple's "Welcome Home"
Martin de Thurah, Audi's "Final Breath", Chase Bank's "Mama Said Knock You Out", and Macy's' "Space Station"
David Shane, Babbel's "Alien" and Cure Alzheimer's Fund's "Mothers & Daughters"
