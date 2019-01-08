Could these be this year's Oscar nominees for Best Director?

On Tuesday, the Directors Guild announced their 2019 nominees, generally a primo prognosticator for the the Academy's nominations. This rounds out the major guild awards, with the Screen Actors, Producers and Writers Guilds having previously announced this year's contenders.

Bradley Cooper leads the pack with duel nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film and in First-Time Feature Film, the former of which recognizes fellow first-time nominees Peter Farrelly and Spike Lee, plus Alfonso Cuarón and Adam McKay. (The same five as Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, where Cuarón came out on top.)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FEATURE FILM

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FILM

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman, A Private War

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Betsy West and Julie Cohen, RBG

Guillermo del Toro won with the DGA for The Shape of Water last year and went on to win the Oscar. This year's winner will be announced on Feb. 2 at the 71st Annual DGA Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California.

