2019 Awards Season Schedule: What's Next After Golden Globes

It's that exciting time of the year again... awards season!

The Golden Globes officially kicked off the string of ceremonies honoring the best in TV, film and music over the next few months. Now, ET's breaking down when and where to catch the other big awards shows on the 2019 calendar.

24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Date: Sunday, Jan. 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: The CW

Location: Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA

View the full list of nominees here.



25th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

Date: Sunday, Jan. 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT and TBS

Location: Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA

View the full list of nominees here.



61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Date: Sunday, Feb. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA

View the full list of nominees here.



91st Annual Academy Awards

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: ABC

Location: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA

Nominees have yet to be announced.



