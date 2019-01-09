Awards

2019 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List!

Let the award shows continue (from across the pond)!

Early Wednesday morning, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their nominations for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards, heralding another slate of potential winners this awards season. British period drama The Favourite came out on top by a landslide with 12 nominations in total, including Best Film as well as nods to stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.

Four films tied for second place with seven nominations, each: A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma, and First Man. This marks a significant bump for First Man, which landed only two nominations at this year’s Golden Globes (though it did earn 10 Critics' Choice nominations last month). And while Mary Poppins Returns scored three nominations, Emily Blunt's turn as the beloved nanny did not earn her a nomination, despite three previous BAFTA nods.

Here is the complete list:

BEST FILM

BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR RPRODUCER

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo
Beast, Michael Pierce, Lauren Dark
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly
Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman
Ray & Liz, Richard Bilingham, Jacqui Davies

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

ANIMATED FILM

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

LEADING ACTRESS

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

ORIGINAL MUSIC

BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma

EDITING

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma 
Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

MAKEUP & HAIR

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice

SOUND

Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One

BRITISH ANIMATION SHORT

I’m OK
MARFA
Roughhouse

BRITISH SHORT FILM

73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley 
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright

Winners will be announced during the 2019 BAFTA Awards, hosted by Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, on Feb. 10 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

