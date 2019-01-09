2019 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List!
Let the award shows continue (from across the pond)!
Early Wednesday morning, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their nominations for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards, heralding another slate of potential winners this awards season. British period drama The Favourite came out on top by a landslide with 12 nominations in total, including Best Film as well as nods to stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.
Four films tied for second place with seven nominations, each: A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma, and First Man. This marks a significant bump for First Man, which landed only two nominations at this year’s Golden Globes (though it did earn 10 Critics' Choice nominations last month). And while Mary Poppins Returns scored three nominations, Emily Blunt's turn as the beloved nanny did not earn her a nomination, despite three previous BAFTA nods.
Here is the complete list:
BEST FILM
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR RPRODUCER
Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo
Beast, Michael Pierce, Lauren Dark
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly
Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman
Ray & Liz, Richard Bilingham, Jacqui Davies
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
DOCUMENTARY
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
ANIMATED FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
LEADING ACTRESS
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
ORIGINAL MUSIC
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
EDITING
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
COSTUME DESIGN
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
MAKEUP & HAIR
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
SOUND
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
BRITISH ANIMATION SHORT
I’m OK
MARFA
Roughhouse
BRITISH SHORT FILM
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
Winners will be announced during the 2019 BAFTA Awards, hosted by Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, on Feb. 10 at London's Royal Albert Hall.
