2019 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

The road to the Oscars -- might -- start here.

On Friday morning, Molly Shannon and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Gemma Chan announced nominees for the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, the highest honor in indie filmmaking. The ceremony itself, which will be held inside the traditional big white tent just north of the Santa Monica Pier, will be broadcast live on IFC on Feb. 23, the night before the Academy Awards.

That said, we may have some early clues as to who will end up in the Oscars mix. After all, this year's Spirit Award nominees included eventual Oscar nominees Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird. (Not to mention, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell all picked up Spirit Awards before their Oscar statuettes.) Now, without further ado, on to the nominees:

BEST FEATURE

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.)

A Bread Factory

En el Séptimo Día

Never Goin' Back

Sócrates

Thunder Road

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film director, casting director and ensemble cast.)

Suspiria

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

(Recognizes emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

(Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)

Alex Moratto, Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade

Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

(Recognized an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant attention.)

Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD

(Recognizes a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant.)

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars Forecast: Who's in the Running for the 2019 Academy Awards

Timothée Chalamet FaceTimes Armie Hammer From the Independent Spirit Awards

Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek & More Fierce Fashions From the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards