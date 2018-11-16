2019 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: See the Complete List
The road to the Oscars -- might -- start here.
On Friday morning, Molly Shannon and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Gemma Chan announced nominees for the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, the highest honor in indie filmmaking. The ceremony itself, which will be held inside the traditional big white tent just north of the Santa Monica Pier, will be broadcast live on IFC on Feb. 23, the night before the Academy Awards.
That said, we may have some early clues as to who will end up in the Oscars mix. After all, this year's Spirit Award nominees included eventual Oscar nominees Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird. (Not to mention, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell all picked up Spirit Awards before their Oscar statuettes.) Now, without further ado, on to the nominees:
BEST FEATURE
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
BEST EDITING
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.)
A Bread Factory
En el Séptimo Día
Never Goin' Back
Sócrates
Thunder Road
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
(Given to one film director, casting director and ensemble cast.)
Suspiria
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD
(Recognizes emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
(Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)
Alex Moratto, Sócrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
(Recognized an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant attention.)
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD
(Recognizes a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant.)
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
