Angelina Jolie steps out.

The actress -- sleek as usual in an all-black outfit -- appeared alongside director Alfonso Cuarón at a screening of his acclaimed Netflix film, Roma, at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California over the weekend.

Her appearance at the Tastemakers Screening and Reception comes ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes, where Cuarón's film is nominated for three awards, including Best Foreign Language Film. Jolie was previously nominated in the same category at last year's awards for directing First They Killed My Father.

In addition to posing with Cuarón, Jolie was photographed with Roma's lead stars, Yalitza Aparicio and Marina De Tavira.

This marks the first public appearance for Jolie, who was last seen looking chic at the PSVI Film Festival - Fighting Stigma through Film reception at the British Film Institute in November. There she stunned in a snow white Ralph & Russo asymmetric draped dress while mingling with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Angelina Jolie with the cast and director of 'Roma'. Getty Images

