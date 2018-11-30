Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Custody Agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally on the same page.

After requesting for more time to work out their divorce and custody terms, the former couple has reached a custody agreement.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge," Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, tells ET in a statement. "The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

A source close to the matter tells ET that Jolie is “pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family.”

Earlier this week, the estranged twosome asked for an extension for the appointment of a private temporary judge, Honorable John Ouderkirk, according to court documents obtained by ET and filed on Wednesday.

A custody trial regarding the couple's six children was scheduled to begin, in private and presided over by Ouderkirk, on Dec. 4, with Ouderkirk working with the couple on reaching custody settlements until June 30, 2019.

A source told ET in early November that "both parties are working together to try and reach an out-of-court settlement and avoid an actual trial." With this new custody agreement, it eliminates the need for the pair to go to trial.

News broke in September 2016 that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, and an attorney for the actress, Robert Offer, told the Associated Press that the decision was made "for the health of the family."

The two movie stars then engaged in a tense custody battle, after Jolie asked for physical custody of their children. Pitt responded to the petition by asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children in his filing.

See more on Pitt and Jolie's separation in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Request Extra Time to Work Out Custody Agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Haven't Set Location for Custody Trial

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Trying to Reach Settlement to Avoid Custody Trial, Source Says

Related Gallery