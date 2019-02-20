It's no doubt that Yalitza Aparicio's life has dramatically changed since starring in Roma.

The 25-year-old Mexican actress became the breakout star of Alfonso Cuarón's powerful black-and-white film, earning Aparicio her first Oscar nomination and becoming the first Latina to be nominated in the Best Actress category in 14 years.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the first-time Academy Award nominee at Teen Vogue's 2019 Young Hollywood Party presented by Snap at Los Angeles Theatre this past weekend, where she revealed that she has already had to turn down roles because of her busy schedule.

"I have had a lot of offers," she shared. "But just because of the timing, I haven't been able to commit to anything because I want to make sure that I give it my all."

Presley Ann/FilmMagic

One thing that she is giving her all to is representing Latinas and her culture. "All 10 [Oscar] nominations are really a celebration of the movie as a whole," she expressed about Roma and being recognized for her work. "But my category, in particular, is a celebration of inclusion and the importance of it."

With The Oscars just around the corner, Aparicio also shared, at the time, that she had not yet selected a dress to wear to the ceremony, but was elated to be getting a lot of designers, especially Mexican designers, interested in dressing her for the awards show. "It's something really flattering," she said of the attention. "I already have a stylist, her name is Sophie [Lopez], and she already has a long list of potential designers."

No matter what she decides to wear on Sunday, Aparicio will undoubtedly be among the best dressed. Her style game has been on point, just like her Jonathan Cohen floral dress she wore that night.

Additionally, on Tuesday at the Vanity Fair and L'Oréal Paris Celebrate New Hollywood event, Aparicio was a golden goddess in a shimmering The Vampires Wife gown that featured a ruffled hemline and sleeves.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

For more on Aparicio, and her Oscar nomination, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Roma' Star Yalitza Aparicio Continues Chic Streak in Fabulous Metallic Look at Pre-BAFTA Event

'Roma' Star Yalitza Aparicio Reacts to Her First Oscar Nomination (Exclusive)

Oscars 2019: Yalitza Aparicio Is the First Latina to Be Nominated for Best Actress in 14 Years

Related Gallery