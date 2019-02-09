Yalitza Aparicio might just be 2019's new style star!

The 25-year-old Roma breakout was a vision at the Charles Finch x Chanel pre-BAFTA dinner in Mayfair, London, on Saturday night.

The Mexican actress arrived to the event in a royal blue-and-green metallic silk Kris Goyri gown that featured black fringe on the sleeves and a pleated skirt. She paired the look with Chloe Gosselin heels and Selim Mouzannar jewelry.

Aparicio's beauty look was kept to a minimum, with matching blue winged eyeliner, mascara, blush and a nude lip. Her hair was pulled back in a bun with a Jessie Accessorie headpiece.

The Oscar nominee was joined by her Roma co-star Nancy García García, who was just as radiant in a white silk dress and silver platforms.

Aparicio has been taking awards season by storm, and so have her spectacular ensembles. Styled by Sophie Lopez, she rocked a chic Gucci red-white-and-black striped dress and Louboutin heels at Friday's Oscars Nominee Champagne Tea Reception in London.

She looked equally as stunning in a pastel yellow Prada frock at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 4.

That same night, she showed her sexy side by wearing a black-and-green silk Roland Mouret design and Neil Rodgers heels to The Hollywood Reporter's 7th Annual Nominees Night.

Aparicio became the first Latina to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars in 14 years. ET spoke with the newcomer after learning that she was nominated for her first Academy Award.

“I’m really very happy,” she expressed through an interpreter when asked for her reaction. “This really almost seems to be part of a dream. It’s been incredible to be part of this team and now be part of all these nominations.”

