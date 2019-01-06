Yalitza Aparicio is living a real-life Hollywood fairy tale.

The 26-year-old Roma breakout star shined in a shimmering silver dress at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. For her very first awards show of the year, Aparicio opted for a radiant Miu Miu creation that featured a pleated layer over the sleek maxi dress and a subtle cutout. She paired the look with Brian Atwood heels.

"It feels amazing. This is a dream and I'm really happy to be here," Aparicio told ET's Kevin Frazier while on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When asked how her friends and family in Mexico are reacting to her newfound fame, Aparicio said, "They are very happy and excited. They also tell me that they are living their dream through me," adding that her mom would be watching the Globes for the first time to "see what happens."

Aparicio was also joined by her Roma co-star, Marina de Tavira, who opened up to ET about her work on the Alfonso Cuarón-directed film.

"I'm really grateful to be a part of such a beautiful film," she shared. "Alfonso is a really loving director. He makes you give your best. He will never let you give less than your best, and that's something I'm really grateful for."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Aparicio has become quite the fashion icon in recent months, turning heads in an array of stylish ensembles. The rising star attended the W Magazine event on Friday in a shimmery Prabal Gurung design.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

She then looked radiant in a lilac Lela Rose sheath dress at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons, also on Friday, and was chic in a bright orange custom Adeam tuxedo dress at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala the day before.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

