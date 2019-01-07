Alison Brie Responds to Chrissy Metz Diss Rumors: ‘Nothing But Love’

No shade here!

Alison Brie and Chrissy Metz are refusing to give into the fake feud the Internet tried to create between them at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The 36-year-old GLOW star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to shut down the faux beef, posting a photo of herself with Metz and writing, “Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can’t keep us down!”

The 38-year-old This Is Us star also denied the drama on Twitter, writing, “It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure how she knows my heart.”

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

The drama started during the Golden Globes pre-show, when Metz appeared in a Facebook Live interview. At the time, she are asked by co-hosts Missi Pyle and A.J. Gibson to introduce Brie ahead of her interview.

“Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?” Metz was asked, prompting her response, “Do I?”

After they cut to Brie’s interview, Metz was overheard apparently saying the GLOW actress was “such a b**ch,” though the audio cut out when Metz started saying the final word.

Before Metz’s online apology, Brie was asked about the incident by a Vanity Fair reporter, prompting her response, “But why? I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

