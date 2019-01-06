Chrissy Metz Denies Dissing Alison Brie on Live Golden Globes Pre-Show

Yikes! This Is Us star Chrissy Metz appeared to diss GLOW leading lady Alison Brie on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday when Metz didn't seem to realize the mic was still on after her interview on the official Golden Globes pre-show on Facebook Live ended.

Metz later took to social media to deny she was shading her fellow actress.

"It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart," she shared during the Globes broadcast.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

Brie was asked about Metz's supposed slam by a Vanity Fair reporter and the GLOW star appeared confused by the entire situation “But why?,” she reportedly said. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

Just asked Alison Brie about this. She had not heard about Metz’s comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. “But why?,” she asked. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.” https://t.co/B7zmEB009s — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) January 7, 2019

Metz, who is a presenter at the show, had been asked by pre-show co-hosts Missi Pyle and A.J. Gibson earlier to introduce Brie ahead of her interview.

"Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?" the co-hosts asked, to which Metz responded with a noticeable shift in tone, "Do I?" The co-hosts said, "I hear she's at the other end of the carpet," prompting Metz to take a beat and reply, "Oh."

After they cut to Brie's interview, the 38-year-old Metz was overheard apparently saying the GLOW actress was "such a b**ch," though the audio cut off right when Metz started to say the final word. People on the internet believed that Metz called Brie the condescending term. Brie did not appear to hear Metz's remarks, her interview going on as planned.

Watch the awkward moment below to decide for yourself.

Here’s Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a “bitch,” not knowing her mic is still on. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/YfkPJhcwI4 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 7, 2019

The questionable moment comes less than a year after she and Brie were seen being friendly at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they even posed together on the red carpet.

Getty Images

Brie is a nominee for Best TV Comedy Actress, while Metz and her show, This Is Us, were shut out at the Golden Globes this year.

The Golden Globe Awards, co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alison Brie Is a Complete Dream in Blue at the 2019 Golden Globes

Chrissy Metz Hilariously Describes Cringeworthy Internet Date

Chrissy Metz Says 'People Have Been Sleeping on Mandy Moore' Ahead of Golden Globe Noms (Exclusive)

Related Gallery