2019 Golden Globes: The Best Memes and Viral Moments

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards were a wild ride from beginning to end, with hilarious bits from hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, heartfelt speeches from winners like Carol Burnett and Glenn Close, and some truly surprising winners and upsets. And, of course, the internet had lots to say about it all, with hilarious tweets and memes to document the night's silliest and most surprising moments.

From the Fiji Water Girl to Sandra Oh's proud parents to The Favourite winner Olivia Colman and her cast of "b----es," here's a look at some of the most hilarious and viral tweets from the night:

The memes kicked off in full force before the awards show even began, as Twitter quickly became obsessed with the "Fiji Water Girl" who was serving looks just as well as she was serving refreshing bottles of water to celebs on the red carpet. (Some mild sleuthing revealed the night's first breakout star to be LA-based model Kelleth Cuthbert.)

Also on the carpet was the cast of The Good Place, who continue to wow fans with their comedic talents and also by being just so incredibly attractive.

the good place should win a golden globe for having the most beautiful cast to ever exist pic.twitter.com/tm10hFktpS — mac (@reyorganah) January 7, 2019

Samberg and Oh brought the funny in their opening monologue, with a jab at Lady Gaga's now infamous "100 people in a room" anecdote from the A Star Is Born press tour. Gaga took the joke in stride though, calling out, "It's true!" as the hosts riffed.

THEY MADE FUN OF GAGAS 100 PEOPLE IN A ROOM pic.twitter.com/6ikMkE5FB4 — 𝕛𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕪🧜🏽‍♂️ (@josh_risaliti) January 7, 2019

And, as it turns out, there can be 100 memes in a room and only one of them will continue to be hilarious throughout the Golden Globes, as was the case with Gaga's hilarious quotable which resurfaced a few times throughout the night, first when Irina Shayk was caught looking distracted during Carol Burnett's lifetime achievement honor and again when Glenn Close shockingly bested Gaga in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category.

You know there can be 100 people in the room and 99 know who Carol Burnett is and the other one is Irina Shayk #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/Jo6zKV2AFs — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 7, 2019

There can be 100 dalmatians in a room... pic.twitter.com/noSQvkvmrt — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) January 7, 2019

Oh, however, had at least two people in the room who believed in her. When she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role in Killing Eve, Twitter went wild over her adorably proud parents, Oh Junsu and Jeon Young-nam.

Sandra Oh saying “엄마, 아빠, 사랑해요” (“Mom, Dad, I love you”) in her acceptance speech to her parents as they look on from the audience is everything 😭😭😭 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/aUBm7oYHeu — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) January 7, 2019

The Kominsky Method earned a surprise win for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, leading some on Twitter on a search for what, exactly, The Kominsky Method is.

First I'm hearing of this Kominsky method — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 7, 2019

idk anything about The Kominsky Method, but this is what I'm picturing: pic.twitter.com/P1qratRpYn — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) January 7, 2019

The internet was also enthralled with Chris Pine presenting Jeff Bridges with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, from his enthusiastic introduction and support of Bridges' entertaining speech to the uncanny resemblance between the two acclaimed actors.

jeff bridges: h-

chris pine: pic.twitter.com/PjhlKxzVdE — josie loves richard madden (@evanswrth) January 7, 2019

I love him 💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/tNfFUMD0Ra — best of chris pine (@bestofpine) January 7, 2019

And Olivia Colman proved to be a Twitter fave once again with her acceptance speech for The Favourite, in which she thanked Melissa McCarthy for sneaking sandwiches in for the hungry attendees, and saucily referred to co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as "my b----es."

Olivia Colman is my entire 2019 mood board tbh #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/EFSswg8zwm — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) January 7, 2019

me when olivia colman thanked “my bitches” and rachel weisz waved pic.twitter.com/CazINxotC5 — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 7, 2019

But not every moment was a sweet one. Even though he was one of the biggest winners of the night, Rami Malek couldn't seem to get a word in with Nicole Kidman, leading to this slightly painful encounter:

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

Ultimately, the 2019 Golden Globes ended with several shockers, as Close beat Gaga, Rami Malek bested Bradley Cooper and the rest of the drama actors, and Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody took Best Picture honors in the Musical/Comedy and Drama categories, respectively, leaving many viewers (especially those with betting interests) surprised and a little baffled.

I mean I loved Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody but a Best Picture win? #GoldenGlobes2019pic.twitter.com/GNZpcJdEyC — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 7, 2019

Finally, a quick moment of silence for the eternally snubbed Amy Adams, who watched with grace as two of her co-stars won major acting awards while she was overlooked yet again in both of her nominated categories.

Patricia Clarkson watching Amy Adams writing an acceptance speech for The Golden Globe Awards: pic.twitter.com/Uqm7kaQxlm — Josh (@joshgetsit) January 7, 2019

patricia clarkson winning when amy adams lost is SUCH an Adora thing to do. — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2019

there could be 100 critcs in the room and yet none of them believed in amy adams — bella (@yaelgrogbIas) January 7, 2019

