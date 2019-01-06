If you're hungry at the Golden Globes, just find Melissa McCarthy, because she's got the goods!

According to Variety, the “Can You Ever Forgive Me” star came to this year's awards show with a mission not to let anyone around her go hungry. She showed up looking stunning in a royal-purple-and-silver gown, and few people knew she also had 30 hidden ham-and-cheese sandwiches.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” McCarthy told the publication. She wanted to help guests power through the long evening, because dinner is largely served before the broadcasted show.

According to reports, the sandwiches appear to have come from Joan’s on Third, a popular restaurant and marketplace in Los Angeles.

Actress Jessica Chastain said McCarthy's secret snack was a such a "good idea."

“How did she get them in here?” Chastain asked. “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom, dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

"The Favourite" actress Olivia Colman also gave McCarthy a fun shout-out during her acceptance speech for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. “Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing,” Colman said.

To top it off, Melissa McCarthy also has her game plan ready for 2020. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs," she shared.

The 48-year-old actress, who was nominated for best actress in a drama motion picture, attended the 2019 Golden Globes with her husband, director Ben Falcone, by her side.

