Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh proved the perfect pairing to host Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, showing just the right amount of charisma and charm to keep Hollywood's booziest awards show running smoothly. And while the ceremony was in no shortage of emotional high points, the duo did provide just the right atmosphere for there to be quite a few laughs.

It wasn't all on the hosts, either. From Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph to Olivia Colman and Jeff Bridges, there was plenty of comedy to go around. And sure, the Golden Globes are supposed to be about recognizing the best and brightest in movies and television, watching teary-eyed speeches and seeing some show-stopping fashion, but it really, really helps if it's funny, too.

With that in mind, here were some of the show's funniest moments.

1. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh “Roast” Celebs

The amicable actors aren't known for being sharp-tongued, but they didn't stop that from letting them bring some serious burns for the Globe attendees!

Among them:

Spike Lee: "Well if it isn't Spike Lee, Mr. Do the Right Thing. Well, I'll tell you who does the right thing," said Samberg. "You, as a director. Lifetime fan, can't wait to see what you do next. Bam!"

Jeff Bridges: "Hey Jeff! I wish you were my dad!" Samberg exclaimed.

Lady Gaga: "It just proves, and I'm just coming up with this now, that there can be 100 people in the room and 99 don't believe in you, and you just need one who does, and that was Bradley Cooper," Oh claimed, teasing Gaga for the interview story she's told several times while promoting A Star Is Born. Samberg added, "I couldn't agree with you more. I was just thinking, totally off the cuff, there could be 100 people and you just need one who does, and that, quite frankly, was Bradley Cooper."

Alright... they actually got Gaga pretty good.

2. Andy Goes WAY Dark Introducing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

My face when Andy Samberg presented Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper by saying “he discovered Ally and she discovered him in the garage.” #GoldenGlobes2019pic.twitter.com/ii0tj0KH9S — Morgan Jordan (@morganjordan) January 7, 2019

TOO SOON, Andy! Also, major A Star Is Born spoilers....

3. Chris Pine Clearly Makes Andy Feel a Little Inadequate...

“Please welcome Chris Pine and his busted face” - Andy Samberg 2018 Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/7JOZUm3gMU — Sonya (@hippyasianchick) January 7, 2019

"Please welcome Chris Pine and his busted face," Samberg said. It's funny, 'cause it's so, so, not true.

4. Sandra Makes Sure We'll Never Think Of This Is Us The Same Again

Sandra Oh killed me with #ThisIsUs joke 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes — Miss M ♥️ (@mmdr07) January 7, 2019

"Break out the tissues," she said, presumably because of how emotional the show is. "Because you're going to want to masturbate to all of them!"

5. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Get Engaged

Even the most special of moments can happen when Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph present at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/9tzDMW4EUr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

They may not be a real couple but they are still our favorite celebrity couple.

6. Olivia Colman Calls Her Favourite Co-Stars 'My Bitches'

My life's dream is to be one of Olivia Colman's bitches. #goals#Goldenglobes — Mo Ryan (@moryan) January 7, 2019

"And, um, my b**ches, Emma [Stone] and Rachel [Weisz]. Thank you," she said, accepting the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film. "Every second of working with you girls was such a joy. So much fun. I was so sad when it finished. I would like to tell how much this film means to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.”

7. Jeff Bridges' Whole Speech

Watch @TheJeffBridges receive tonights Cecil B. DeMille Award at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/c2fTDGtqNX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Bridges spent the majority of his acceptance speech thanking people, but he did it in the most "Dude"-ly way possible, even referring to Susan Geston, his wife of over four decades, "My guy." There's not really much we can say about it better than Bridges said it himself.

