So Many Stars Matched the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were red hot!

At every awards show, we notice that a standout color takes over the carpet, and at the Golden Globes on Sunday, red was a common theme. The bold shade is always a fantastic choice. Matching the actual red carpet, it reads as regal and powerful, and it's flattering on almost anyone.

See our favorite red moments from the 2019 Golden Globes.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress looked like a movie star in a brilliantly red tulle princess gown by Khyeli Couture, complemented by slicked-back hair, drop earrings and matching eyeshadow.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress combined the It hue with orange in a custom, one-shoulder sequined dress with a beautiful trailing bow by Rodarte.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star looked romantic in a custom, off-the-shoulder gown and matching lip. The embellished ballon sleeves accentuated the timeless silhouette.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano

The activist opted for a richer, darker take on red in a scarlet-and-black draped Cristina Ottaviano gown and Yeprem jewelry.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The creator of Killing Eve sparkled in a slinky, liquid sequined gown by Galvan London.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Elsie Fisher

The young star of Eighth Grade arrived with director Bo Burnham in deep red head-to-toe via a Kenzo pantsuit and Longchamp booties.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

