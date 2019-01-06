Lady Gaga has outdone herself!

The singer and A Star Is Born leading lady did not disappoint with her 2019 Golden Globes look on Sunday. Gaga -- who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category for her role as Ally in the blockbuster hit – struck poses in a dramatic, lilac strapless gown designed by Valentino Haute Couture.

The stunning ball gown featured billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. She accessorized the exquisite look with a gorgeous diamond necklace, earrings and rings. For her beauty look, the "Shallows" singer sported matching lavender-grayish eyeshadow with light bronzer and a nude lip. Her platinum-and-blue hair was swept in an elegant updo.

Did you know? It takes two people to carry a Lady Gaga's regular dress. pic.twitter.com/3EUy6FzWxY — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

Coincidently, Gaga was unaware that the look appeared to channel Judy Garland's lavender look in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. ET's Nancy O'Dell showed her Garland's look, to which the pop star replied that she didn't mean to copy her.

"We didn't say that. No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn't it?" she expressed. "She looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That's special, except I'm missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night."

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

ET spoke with Gaga last year during the A Star Is Born press tour, where she shared what her biggest "reward" was from doing the movie. Watch below to hear what she shared.

