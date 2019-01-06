Taylor Swift Makes Stunning Surprise Appearance at 2019 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift has a Golden Globe moment!

The 29-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do" singer made a surprise appearance at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Swift took the stage with actor Idris Elba, and the duo presented two categories, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

The Grammy winner rocked a seductive, black, off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace gown that featured a sheer lining. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. And her beauty look consisted of bright red lipstick, with her hair pulled up in a soft updo. Swift first presented Justin Hurwitz the award for his score on First Man, and then had the honor of giving Lady Gaga her first Golden Globe of the night for original song "The Shallows."

ET spoke with Swift's boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, on the red carpet. He talked to ET's Nancy O'Dell about being at his first Globes.

"It's great! I haven't been here before, so to be here is exciting, and to be here with work that people are excited to see is cool," Alwyn said.

The actor also shared if he would ever collaborate with his lady love.

"It's not planned at the moment," Alwyn admitted, but he didn't close the door on the possibility altogether, adding, "But who knows?"

