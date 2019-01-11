Taylor Swift will always be there for Selena Gomez.

The “Delicate” singer has been a “constant source of comfort” for Gomez since she left treatment in late December, a source tells ET. The former Disney star entered treatment last year after her October hospitalization, ET previously learned.

“Selena is in a really good place. She's taking time for herself and reconnecting with friends and important people in her life,” ET’s source says. “Taylor has always been a constant source of comfort for Selena, and aside from having a great friendship, the two are able to connect on a level that most will never understand.”

Swift and Gomez -- who recently reconnected in a fun post on Swift's Instagram -- have been friends for a decade, with their relationship becoming tight when Swift dated Joe Jonas and Gomez dated his brother, Nick, in 2008. Their careers have since skyrocketed, and it’s that aspect that has kept them close, according to ET’s source.

“They are two of the most famous people in the world and deal with things normal people don't have to think about,” the source says. “At the end of the day the most important thing for Selena is to be happy."

A source told ET at the time of Gomez's hospitalization last fall that issues with her physical health -- she suffers from Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant last summer -- and her frustration with it was what led her to eventually seek treatment for her mental health.

"It's very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy," the source said. "Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks."

During an interview with ET last May, Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, opened up about her daughter's lasting relationship with Swift.

"What I love about that friendship is it's so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship," Teefey shared. "It's not about anything else, and it's one you don't just find out here."

